City awards multi-million-dollar contract to company for sewer improvements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has awarded a major new contract for a sewer treatment facility covering 27 acres in West Oahu.
Nan Inc. will be paid $267 million to expand a secondary treatment facility at the Honouliuli plant.
The 4-year project will bring the system up to federal standards and accommodate the growing population.
The company says the new system will be able to rid the sewage of bacteria and what’s left will be so clean it can be used for irrigating golf courses, and even parks and farms.
A start date for the improvements has not yet been determined.
