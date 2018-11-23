Kailua native describes being rescued after boat capsizes in Australian waters

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man from Windward Oahu has plenty to be thankful for after he was plucked from his overturned boat near the Great Barrier Reef.
Levi Verwoest, a sailor and fashion model from Kailua, found himself 25 miles off Queensland, Australia with a hatch cover missing on his catamaran, and the hull quickly filling.
“Boat just went bloop, capsized in under a minute,” Verwoest told a local news station in Australia.
Scary, for most people. But not Verwoest, who said it was “irritating, mostly.”
The 29-year-old says he’d been sailing the Great Barrier Reef for three years. As the sun went down, he still thought he might rescue himself.
“I was trying to secure things to the boat so I didn’t lose everything,” he said. “But it was too much a pain in the butt in the dark, so I just sat in the dingy.”
Twelve hours later, after a chilly night, he found and activated his personal locator beacon.
His rescuers arrived in 20 minutes.
“He’s extremely calm, in the water for 12 hours,” one of his rescuers said. “Pretty rare to have someone that calm.”
“If I didn’t have the ‘EPIRB,’ I’d still be drifting out there,” Verwoest said.
EPIRB stands for emergency position-indicating radiobeacon station.
“It is very vital,” the rescuer said. “If you don’t have that, you could be out there for days.”
On this Thanksgiving, thousands of miles from home, Verwoest thanked his rescuers.
And he’s already looking to continue his adventure.
“If I can retrieve the boat, I would love to, otherwise work a bit and get a new one, yeah,” Verwoest said.
