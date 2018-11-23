A break from the picket lines: Strikers pause, briefly, for Thanksgiving potluck

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving brought together the hundreds of Hotel workers who have been on strike for well over a month.
Thursday marked day 46 of the strike. Picketers met in Waikiki for a large Thanksgiving potluck, briefly shifting the attention from the ongoing hotel worker’s strike.
But good times didn’t completely distract from the business at hand.
Sources say negotiators may be nearing a deal to end the strike. Union and hotel leaders will head back to the bargaining table on Monday with both sides obviously frustrated.
Hotel owner Kyo-Ya said earlier this week that the union rejected its latest wage and benefit offer. But the union says it was management that walked away after they gave a counter-offer.
“This is a litte bit bigger than us. This is the working class standing up to corporate greed. We are not asking for astronomical things and this company makes hundreds of millions of dollars in profit.” Jenny Johnson, a Sheraton Waikiki employee on strike said.
The union has been asking for a $3 hourly increase.
The hotel owner says they offered a raise, that would make them among the highest-paid hotel workers in the country.
