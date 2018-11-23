Black Friday looks promising for retailers as shoppers are hungry for deals, experts say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s strong economic growth and its low unemployment rates are translating into robust holiday season sales this year, experts say.
A number of retailers in Hawaii are opening Thanksgiving night, jumping the gun on Black Friday, the traditional start of the Christmas shopping period.
“It should be a big holiday season for retailers. The reason being that consumers are more confident in the economy than they have been in past," said Nathaniel Hartmann, marketing professor at the University of Hawaii’s Shidler College of Business.
A handful of stores at Ala Moana Center, the state’s largest retail mall, will be open by 6 p.m. Thursday. For a full list of retailer hours, click here.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer has been open all day but it’s Black Friday specials don’t kick in until 6 p.m. Store managers say there will be deep discounts.
“We have a 65-inch TV for $398 ... We have an iPhone 6 for an unbeatable price of $99,” said Ray Griego, manager of Walmart’s downtown store.
That television set usually retails for $200 more and the iPhone 6 is less than half price.
Pearl City resident Will Chapderlaine said his family will probably spend more this holiday season than last year.
“I’m feeling pretty confident. The economy has been good to us this year," he said.
