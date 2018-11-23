Adopt a family: Meet the Del Cid Ohana of Laie, struggling with mounting bills and medical costs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During this holiday season, the Del Cid’s of Laie try to spend quality time together, but making ends meet is a challenge.
Henry works for a Zipline company and Noel is a part-time substitute teacher.
"Times have just been tough. The bills keep going up, but the pay doesn't go up so it's been kind of rough lately," said Noel Del Cid.
"I think there's a huge stigma of the man providing for the family so I feel a lot of pressure," said Henry Del Cid.
The couple has three children. Their youngest, 6-month-old Makamae was born with a rare condition where she could develop cancerous tumors. She also has frequent hospital visits downtown which is a challenge since the family doesn’t have a car.
“With the baby, at first, I was kind of shaken up. I was trying to figure out, okay, what do we need to do,” said Mrs. Del Cid.
Henry Del Cid is also trying to get proper documents for work. He's a DACA Dreamer who was born in the United States. His family is from Guatemala.
"I've never looked at myself as illegal. I'm as much a U.S. citizen as anybody really. The only thing I didn't have the paperwork to prove it," said Mr. Del Cid.
Despite these challenges, they all place an emphasis on family and are hopeful for the future.
“For us, it was more about spending time with each other, everybody getting together and enjoying the food,” said Mr. Del Cid.
"I'm thankful for family just to have the things that we do have and just to be together," said Mrs. Del Cid.
Baby Makamae could use books, toys and a high chair. Summer, 3, would like toys, art supplies, coloring books and hair accessories. Kekoa, 10, wants a bike or X-box. Henry would like a tent and Noel could use Tuppeware, a fan and stroller.
To adopt the Del Cid family or make a donation this holiday season, call Helping Hands Hawaii at (808) 440-3800.
