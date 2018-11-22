Police investigating critical head-on crash in Wahiawa as attempted murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a near-deadly, head-on crash in Wahiawa on Thanksgiving Eve as a case of attempted murder.
A woman in her 30s was critically injured in the crash on Whitmore Avenue, while a 29-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries.
The crash happened about 1 p.m. on Whitmore Avenue.
Police said three vehicles were involved, and one — a white Mercedes — fled the scene.
The three were traveling eastbound on the roadway, police said. The woman in her 30s was driving a black Toyota Tacoma, while the 29-year-old was driving a silver Toyota RAV4.
In investigating the crash, police determined that the third vehicle appears to have intentionally caused the crash. Speed is also believed to be a factor.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.