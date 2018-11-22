Solo bike officer seriously injured in crash on H-1 Freeway westbound

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solo bike officer was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Kunia off-ramp.
Police remain on scene and at least two lanes of the freeway are closed.
The crash has snarled westbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway as commuters head home on Thanksgiving Eve.
At about 3:20 p.m., it was taking more than an hour to get from Kalihi to Waikele.
Paramedics said the crash happened about 1:30 p.m., and that the officer was hit by a vehicle.
Sources said the officer has a broken leg. He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment.
