Solo bike officer seriously injured in crash on H-1 Freeway westbound
By HNN Staff | November 21, 2018 at 3:09 PM HST - Updated November 21 at 3:23 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solo bike officer was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Kunia off-ramp.

Police remain on scene and at least two lanes of the freeway are closed.

The crash has snarled westbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway as commuters head home on Thanksgiving Eve.

At about 3:20 p.m., it was taking more than an hour to get from Kalihi to Waikele.

Paramedics said the crash happened about 1:30 p.m., and that the officer was hit by a vehicle.

Sources said the officer has a broken leg. He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment.

