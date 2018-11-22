More showers, slightly less breezy for the Thanksgiving holiday

A band of low clouds will bring some showery weather to the islands for Thanksgiving Day. The showers are expected to really pick up overnight into Thursday morning. Windward and mauka areas will have the bulk of the rainfall, but we're not expecting flooding rains.
Once we get past Thursday, there’s some uncertainty lingering over the forecast. The breezy trade winds will become lighter by Friday and become light and variable into the weekend, which could result in some afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers. However, there may be enough leftover moisture from the cloud band that could send some sprinkles to windward areas, but overall we’re expecting a rather dry weekend with light winds.
Surf is going to be small on most shores for Thanksgiving Day, except for a choppy trade wind swell for east shores. A moderate northwest swell is expected Saturday with a reinforcement Sunday. There’s also the chance for the largest swell of the season for far coming in on Monday with heights exceeding warning levels.
