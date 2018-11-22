Making the cut: How the city selects the tree for Honolulu City Lights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the tall centerpiece for Honolulu City Lights.
The giant pine tree that fronts city hall this year is the 34th tree to have that honor.
“We got it from the Olomana School in Kailua. And we’re very thankful for that, for the tree and contribution,” city Parks Director Michele Nekota said.
Making the cut is a multi-step process.
The city gets as many as a dozen offers from people who want to donate their pine tree and save on the cost of cutting it down themselves.
“It costs a lot to have it done on your own, so a lot of people seek the city’s help and that works for us because we need a tree,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of Customer Services.
The chosen tree is either a Norfolk or Cook pine. It has to be at least 60 feet tall, have a ramrod straight trunk and have no bare spots.
The city's tree experts and arborists inspect the candidates and select the winner.
Even the crane operator that takes it down has input.
"They're making sure that it has the minimal height and we have the area to make sure it's safe to bring in the crane and a flat bed and everything else that needs to be there," Nekota said.
The city can only accept a tree that's on private land and belongs to the donor.
Kajiwara said there have been instances when people tried to donate their neighbor’s tree that’s blocking their view.
The pine the city chooses is cut down and moved under police escort to the grounds of the Blaisdell Center for prepping, then its on to Honolulu Hale.
"We have to make sure that we safely transport it," Nekota said.
Mayor Frank Fasi started Honolulu City Lights in 1985. The first few pine trees didn’t have any lights.
This year’s tree will boast 5,000.
"Ever since then with the involvement of sponsors and their generosity they've been able to bring something spectacular for our residents," Kajiwara said.
An ordinance prevents the city from planting its own pine tree in front of Honolulu Hale.
After the season’s over the pine trees don’t go to waste. The city cuts them into pieces and turns them into mulch.
