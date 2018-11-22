Lighter winds, spotty showers for Thanksgiving

The trade winds are slowing down and shifting to a more southeasterly direction as an upper level trough slowly approaches from the west. Because of this, showers from a cloud band that was an old cold front are moving a little further north and parallel to the island chain on radar. Some of these showers may still fall on windward areas from time to time but we could be a little drier heading into the afternoon.
We’ll be watching this evening closely because the winds may also push more moisture to southeast areas of the smaller islands (such as the Kaneohe, Kailua, Waimanalo and Hawaii Kai on Oahu) and rainfall could become anchored in those areas.
Winds will become light and variable on Friday, but there could still be enough moisture that could fall on windward areas during the nighttime and morning hours through Sunday. After that, a ridge of high pressure is expected to come close the islands, resulting in light winds but dry and stable conditions through the middle of next week.
Surf is small this Thanksgiving holiday, with the exception of east shores with a rough and choppy trade swell at 5 to 7 feet. We are tracking a series of northwest swells that will arrive this weekend, with an extremely large swell expected Monday that could bring warning level surf.
From all of us on your Severe Weather Team, have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving!
