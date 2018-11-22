Lanakila Meals on Wheels whips up thanksgiving meals for kupuna with help of volunteers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Lanakila Meals on Wheels staff were in the kitchen early thanksgiving morning to prepare meals for kupuna across Oahu.
With the help of over 500 volunteers and staff this thanksgiving season, they prepared and delivered about 1,000 thanksgiving meals.
The dinner plates included all the works: Turkey with gravy, stuffing, smashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn and edamame succotash, rolls, pumpkin pie and cranberry juice.
This is also the first year the organization prepared 1,000 emergency food care packages which were delivered along with the turkey dinners. Care package food items were purchased from the Hawaii Food Bank.
Lanakila Meals on Wheels has been providing the crucial service to seniors for over 20 years.
They are constantly looking for volunteers to help. For more information on how to get involved, click here.
