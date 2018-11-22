How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving means warm gatherings, lots of food and, of course, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
The annual event draws millions of spectators, watching in person, on TV and online.
And this year is no exception, with a packed line-up of artists, floats and giant balloons.
Among the 31 floats in the parade: King’s Hawaiian will roll out its island-themed float, which features a waterfall.
To watch on TV, tune into KGMB starting at 11 a.m. Hawaii time. You can also watch it live online here.
