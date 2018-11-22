Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a Hawaiian Thanksgiving staple: Sam Choy’s famous Pumpkin Crunch. Here’s how you can make it and enjoy it with your family!
- One 13 oz. can pumpkin
- One 12 oz. can evaporated milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 cup nuts, chopped
- 1 cup melted butter
- Mix the first five ingredients and pour into greased, parchment lined 9x13 cake pan.
- Spread half of cake mix (dry) over batter, sprinkle with nuts and remaining cake mix.
- Pour melted butter over top.
- Bake in 350 degree oven for 50 minutes.
- When cool, loosen pumpkin crunch from side of pan with a knife. Invert pan onto platter (the top becomes the crust).
- Top with sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream.
- Enjoy with friends and family!
