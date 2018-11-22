Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch

Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch
By HNN Staff | November 21, 2018 at 4:46 PM HST - Updated November 21 at 4:46 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a Hawaiian Thanksgiving staple: Sam Choy’s famous Pumpkin Crunch. Here’s how you can make it and enjoy it with your family!

Ingredients:

  • One 13 oz. can pumpkin 
  • One 12 oz. can evaporated milk 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 3 eggs 
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon 
  • 1 box yellow cake mix 
  • 1 cup nuts, chopped 
  • 1 cup melted butter

Instructions:

  • Mix the first five ingredients and pour into greased, parchment lined 9x13 cake pan. 
  • Spread half of cake mix (dry) over batter, sprinkle with nuts and remaining cake mix. 
  • Pour melted butter over top. 
  • Bake in 350 degree oven for 50 minutes. 
  • When cool, loosen pumpkin crunch from side of pan with a knife. Invert pan onto platter (the top becomes the crust). 
  • Top with sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream.
  • Enjoy with friends and family!

Copyright 2012 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.