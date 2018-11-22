Gonzaga upsets Duke in 2018 Maui Invitational championship game, 89-87

“It was just a fantastic game and you just, you just got to love this tournament. I love this place, I love Maui, and it’s just been an awesome, awesome experience for our team and our fans and everybody involved with our program," said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few after the win. “But what a basketball game. Duke is everything that we thought they were and probably even a little bit more. They got no quit in them. Those are really, really talented, high character, tough dudes to stop and they made a heck of a run. But what I was most proud of is we ended up winning this game on the defensive end those last two stops. So obviously we can really build on that.”