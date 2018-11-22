Gabbard and other local politicians use profanity to make a point

HONOLULU, HI (HAWAII NEWS NOW) - Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who typically chooses words carefully, lit up the internet today with a tweet criticizing President Trump for standing by Saudi Arabia’s rulers despite the murder of journalist.
It said "Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia's bitch is not 'America First,'"
The tweet has been liked more than 70,000 times, but she's also gotten harsh criticism.
Senator Mazie Hirono said 'bulls**t' during the Kavanaugh debate and told Hawaii News Now she calls it like it is.
Last week during a Honolulu council meeting, Windward councilman Ikaika Anderson used words that describe group sex to criticize the council for inaction on homelessness.
"What all of this amounts to and not being able to move forward with something pertaining to one council district is sitting around in a circle j**k to your game of grab a**. If folks want to do that Mr. Chairman and d**k around that's fine," he said.
Anderson says his frustration is personal since his biological father lived homeless in bushes next to Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo and avoided the streets or public parks.
"I've never been afraid to say what I want to say, but I wouldn't have used the words that I used, I don't think, if this issue weren't so close to my heart," he said.
With President Trump's frequent profane Twitter tirades, HNN political analyst Colin Moore says the public is more accepting of the curse words.
"When you swear, it turns out people perceive your language as more honest, more forth right and of course it generates a lot of attention," he said.
Moore thinks Gabbard tweeted to become more visible in a potential Presidential run against Trump in 2020.
Moore also believes despite the general acceptance, the political profanity is bad for democracy because it either shuts down conversation or ramps things up.
