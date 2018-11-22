Family: State bureaucracy responsible for octogenarian sex offender’s homelessness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old sex offender who served his time behind bars is sleeping on the streets of the Big Island because the state hasn’t given him the OK to come home to Oahu.
The state is well aware that Benjamin Davis is homeless.
But after a media request and requests made by the family, no one’s sure why he hasn’t been given permission to live in a home he shares with his wife, especially since one of the conditions of his probation is to obtain housing.
Last year, he was convicted of two counts of sex assault for a crime that happened more than a decade ago.
His son, George Davis, told Hawaii News Now: “I’m not trying to minimize anything. You know, he’s going to have this conviction over his head forever and I’m always going to remember it.”
Davis said for a time he wanted nothing to do with his dad. But instead of holding onto the hate, Davis forgave him and is now trying to help the 85-year-old adjust to life after prison.
That transition is now complicated by homelessness.
Since Davis’s release, he’s been on the street — bouncing around parks on the windward side of the Big Island.
“The state is creating it’s own homeless problem. I don’t get it," his son said.
"He has his own home. He has family in place that will help him reintegrate back into society. I was under the impression probation wouldn’t allow him to become homeless.”
The state Judiciary, which runs the probation system, said privacy laws don’t allow them to say anything about Davis’s case. But the state said generally a request to transfer a probationer is investigated to determine if it’s appropriate.
A spokesperson said a person’s proposed living situation and criminal history are considered to determine if public safety is at risk.
That response left Davis scratching is his head.
“He would be in a much better place and less likely to repeat offend in his own home then in a park some place,” Davis “I want to correct this. I want to find out why.”
Hawaii News Now contacted Hawaii Island’s homeless service provider, Hope Services, and asked the executive director if she’d ever seen a case like this one. Her answer was no.
The agency is now working to get Benjamin Davis off the streets until his situation can be resolved.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.