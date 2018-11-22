Cooking fires hit a high mark on Thanksgiving. Here’s how to stay safe in the kitchen

HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families are already busy spending their Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen preparing a hefty holiday meal for friends and family.
And because of that, fire officials want to remind all the chefs and home cooks to practice safety in the kitchen.
According to a 2016 report by the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters across the U.S. responded to 1,570 cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day.
“During the holiday season, various factors contribute to an increased risk of home cooking fires,” said HFD Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves. “A home filled with festivities and multiple guests can easily distract someone during the preparation of a holiday meal. This is when cooking accidents are most likely to happen.
The Honolulu Fire Department is sharing tips to ensure your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t go up in flames... (literally.)
• Remain in the kitchen while you are cooking, and keep a close watch on what you fry!
• Keep things that can catch on fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, and curtains, away from the cooking area.
• If you are cooking a turkey using a disposable aluminum pan, consider doubling up and using two pans to avoid a puncture, as dripping turkey juices can cause an oven fire.
• Use a timer when putting things in the oven or on the stove.
If a small grease or cooking fire should ignite, here’s what you should do, according to the Honolulu Fire Department:
•If the fire is small enough to extinguish yourself, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner.
• Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
Officials also discourage the use of turkey fryers citing a higher risk of a flare-up.
