Former pro surfer has a message for North Shore criminals: ‘We’re watching you’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Liam McNamara is fed up with bad guys breaking into homes and vandalizing vehicles on the North Shore.
"There's a lot of criminal activity going on out here. A lot danger. A lot of violence," he said.
The former pro surfer and surf shop owner is trying to motivate North Shore residents to band together and keep an eye on for crime in their neighborhoods.
He designed signs that are going up in some neighborhoods.
The red, white and blue metal signs saym “North Shore Justice on Patrol 24/7. We’re Watching You!”
"The goal with the signs is to spread awareness, for us to know our neighbors, to get together as a community and try to combat the crime," McNamara said.
The signs are about the size of “No Parking” signs. McNamara said the wording is strong, but he’s calling for vigilance not violence.
"We're not here to engage with these criminals," he said. "It's about getting on the phone. Call the officers. Call 911."
McNamara had 100 of the signs made.
He said the feedback has been positive.
"We definitely see a rise in crime. The only way to take care of it is to take care of each other," Pupukea resident Sarina Erstad said.
McNamara's giving the signs away at his North Shore Surf Shop at Shark's Cove.
Or people can donate $18 per sign so he can make more of them.
The slogan’s also on t-shirts.
“I would like a t-shirt when I’m walking around on the bike path just to let people know we are having a problem and it’s getting worse,” North Shore resident Linda Lorne said.
McNamara also wants to start a round-the-clock community watch where volunteers patrol neighborhoods on golf carts.
The “North Shore Justice on Patrol” sign is the first step.
"I've let people know if you want a sign on your fence I'll come and install it for you. I'm hoping that they go on private roads, private residences," he said.
On Wednesday evening, McNamara plans to share his community watch ideas with the Sunset Beach Community Association. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Recreation Center.
