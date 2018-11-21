Traveling for Thanksgiving? Get ready for what could be the busiest holiday travel weekend in years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Travel experts say this is expected to be the busiest holiday travel weekend in more than a decade.
AAA is predicting this year’s holiday travel will break records set back in 2005.
Just how many people do they think will hit the roads or take to the skies? More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and Sunday, according to AAA.
The busiest flying day is projected to be Sunday, Nov. 25, but the second-busiest day is Wednesday. In fact, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 3 million passengers and crew today alone — that’s 500,000 more people than a typical weekday.
That’s why TSA officials say they’re adding more than 1,200 TSA officers and an additional 80 passenger screening canine teams over the holiday.
But you’re still going to want to give yourself additional time.
You’ll want to arrive at least an hour and a half before any inter-island flight, though two hours is recommended if you’re checking in luggage.
If you’re flying to the continent or an international location for Turkey Day, give yourself at least three hours to get through long lines.
Driving not flying? Despite the highest gas prices since 2014, AAA says 48.5 million Americans are expected to hit the roads this year to get to their Thanksgiving destinations. That’s up about 5 percent from last year.
AAA predicts Wednesday evening will be the worst time to start your holiday drive, but traffic congestion will peak on Sunday when everyone tries to get back home.
