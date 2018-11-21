Thousands to come out for Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving meals to more than 5,000 residents across the state this week.
The biggest gathering will happen at the Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, where some 2,000 people are expected to gather for the nonprofit’s 48th annual Thanksgiving meal.
The event is a tradition for many Hawaii residents and volunteers.
Attendees are welcomed by a brass band, walk in on a red carpet, and get treated to holiday songs.
The Salvation Army invites anyone to participate.
In addition, the Salvation Army was able to fund 24,000 holiday meal vouchers for needy residents thanks to Bruno Mars, who donated the meals earlier this month.
The vouchers are being distributed through the “Share a Holiday Feast” partnership with Foodland.
Here’s a look at the holiday meal events offered by island:
KAUAI
- Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps on Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Lihue Convention Center on Wednesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
OAHU
- Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MAUI
- University of Hawaii Maui College dining room on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
HAWAII ISLAND
- Aunt Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale in Hilo on Thanksgiving, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill in Kailua-Kona on Thanksgiving, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, the Salvation Army Honokaa Corps will deliver holiday meals on Thanksgiving to residents. To receive a meal, call the Salvation Army at (808) 333-1248.
For a full list of holiday meal locations and more information, click here.
