Telescope foes ask Hawaii high court to reconsider ruling
November 21, 2018 at 6:34 AM HST - Updated November 21 at 6:34 AM

HONOLULU (AP) - Opponents of a giant telescope planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain are asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider a recent ruling upholding the project’s construction permit.

They filed a motion Monday saying the court should adopt the opinion of a dissenting justice. The motion says Associate Justice Michael Wilson was correct in saying the impact of the Thirty Meter Telescope on existing cultural resources must be considered.

The court ruled 4-1 that the land board was correct in approving a permit to build the telescope on Mauna Kea, a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.

Supporters of the $1.4 billion project say it will bring educational and economic opportunities to the state.

Monday was the deadline to file a motion for reconsideration.

