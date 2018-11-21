Telescope foes ask Hawaii high court to reconsider ruling

HONOLULU (AP) - Opponents of a giant telescope planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain are asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider a recent ruling upholding the project’s construction permit.
They filed a motion Monday saying the court should adopt the opinion of a dissenting justice. The motion says Associate Justice Michael Wilson was correct in saying the impact of the Thirty Meter Telescope on existing cultural resources must be considered.
The court ruled 4-1 that the land board was correct in approving a permit to build the telescope on Mauna Kea, a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
Supporters of the $1.4 billion project say it will bring educational and economic opportunities to the state.
Monday was the deadline to file a motion for reconsideration.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.