San Diego State takes down Xavier, 79-74

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Xavier, one of last year’s No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, lost for the second day in a row in the 2018 Maui Invitational in the opening game of Day 2 against San Diego State, 79-74.
After losing to No. 9 Auburn in overtime yesterday, the Musketeers battled back-and-forth with the Aztecs, going into halftime leading 40-37 after coming back from a 19-point deficit.
In the second half, San Diego State’s defense came to life and held Xavier to just 34 second half points, outscoring the Musketeers 42-34 over the last 20 minutes of the game.
San Diego State was led by Jalen Michaels’ 26 points and eight boards as Devin Watson contributed 21 points, three rebounds and seven assists of his own.
With the win, San Diego State will advance to take on Iowa State in the fifth place game on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. HT.
As for Xavier, the Musketeers will play Illinois in the seventh place game.
