The comment comes in response to Trump’s recent statement on Saudi Arabia.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard uses profanity in tweet slamming President Trump
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI., during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)
By HNN Staff | November 21, 2018 at 8:45 AM HST - Updated November 21 at 8:48 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) -U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is slamming President Donald Trump for his position on Saudi Arabia.

In a concise tweet, she used profanity to criticize the president in response to his recent statement — subtitled “America First!” — that signaled he would not take action against Saudi Arabia or its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is despite reports that the country’s crown prince ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Gabbard has been a tough critic of Saudi Arabia. She has called on Congress to stop supporting the country’s war in Yemen.

She has also said Saudi Arabia is not and should not be a U.S. ally.

Gabbard’s office confirmed with Hawaii News Now that she did send out the tweet and that her account was not hacked.

