Rep. Tulsi Gabbard uses profanity in tweet slamming President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) -U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is slamming President Donald Trump for his position on Saudi Arabia.
In a concise tweet, she used profanity to criticize the president in response to his recent statement — subtitled “America First!” — that signaled he would not take action against Saudi Arabia or its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This is despite reports that the country’s crown prince ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Gabbard has been a tough critic of Saudi Arabia. She has called on Congress to stop supporting the country’s war in Yemen.
She has also said Saudi Arabia is not and should not be a U.S. ally.
Gabbard’s office confirmed with Hawaii News Now that she did send out the tweet and that her account was not hacked.
