Ray Chavez, the Pearl Harbor vet who asked America to never forget, dies at 106

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ray Chavez often said that the attack on Pearl Harbor changed his life.
He was a quartermaster assigned to the USS Condor, and was at home when the attack began on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. His wife woke him up as the assault began.
“I saw all the destruction on the ships that were torpedoed and bombed and all the bodies that were scattered around in the oil,” he said, in a Library of Congress interview in 2009. “And sailors trying to get out of the (water) ... and being saved by some of the small craft. They’d come right alongside them and pick them up, the ones that were alive.”
Chavez — who urged Americans to never forget those who survived Pearl Harbor, and those who didn’t — died Wednesday at his home in San Diego. He was 106, and had been the oldest Pearl Harbor survivor.
Chavez often joked about his age, saying that every birthday was an “annual miracle.”
He also did what he could to stay healthy, going to the gym every day, gardening and laughing off the small stuff.
In December 2016, Chavez came to Hawaii to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
His daughter, Kathleen, told NBC 7 that he hadn’t wanted to talk about his experience at Pearl Harbor and during the war until recently. In her father’s memory, she plans to come to Pearl Harbor for an upcoming memorial.
Despite his hesitance to discuss the attack, Chavez became a strong advocate for other survivors, traveling around the country with an energy of someone half his age.
In May, he met with President Trump as part of Memorial Day events in the nation’s capital.
And he often said that he thought about Dec. 7 every day.
“And not hysterical or mean thoughts about it," he told CNN. “But it never goes away.”
Something else he never forgot? His fellow veterans.
“I met some real fine young men," he said. “It’s very important that the younger generations know and learn the meaning of war. I would do it again if I was called to active duty, but chances are they’ll never call me.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.