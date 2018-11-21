Not cooking your own Thanksgiving feast? Here are some of the eateries open on Turkey Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not cooking your own Thanksgiving feast this year? You’re not alone.
In fact, 1 in 10 American adults say they’re going to eat their Thanksgiving meals at a restaurant.
In addition to the hotels and other venues offering Thanksgiving feasts, there are number of restaurants and grocery stores that will be open on the holiday.
Offers.com even put together a list of eateries with Thanksgiving hours. Here’s a look a few:
- Big City Diner: Locations of the family favorite are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Special offerings include an oven-roasted turkey special ($19.99), which comes with stuffing, potatoes, and dessert.
- Buca di Beppo: Who’s up for some Italian on Thanksgiving? Buca di Beppo locations are open for the holiday. And they’re not just offering pizza. The chain is also dishing up turkey with traditional offerings.
- Denny’s: A number of locations will be open with regular hours, but it’s always a good idea to check in advance. Denny’s is offering several Thanksgiving-inspired dishes, including a turkey and dressing dinner.
- IHOP: Hours at IHOP locations vary, but many will be open on Thanksgiving. Find your closest eatery here.
- Macaroni Grill: The eatery is serving up a three-course traditional Thanksgiving menu. Click here for details.
- McDonald’s: Looking for a quick bite? Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, but check before you head out.
- Starbucks; Need some caffeine after that turkey? Most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary.
Looking for some last-minute items for your Thanksgiving table? A number of grocery stores have limited Thanksgiving hours, including Foodland, Whole Foods and Target.
