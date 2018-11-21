Not all city operations will shut down for Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at what’s still running

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City, state and federal offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but some government operations will still be running.
- Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, visit www.thebus.org.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations and landfills will be open.
- Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
Meanwhile, the Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed along with all People’s Open Markets.
Also, on-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Regional Park and metered parking lots. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.