Nearly 10 years after notorious Ewa Beach murder, family on edge after accused killer released from prison

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a decade after an Oahu woman’s murder, the man her family believes pulled the trigger is released from prison.
Nadine Kuikahi received a "Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification" message Monday morning saying Toi Nofoa had been paroled.
"When I got the text that he was released, it was like ugh. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to go anywhere,” said Kuikahi. "It was just a sick feeling that it’s reality now. I could possible see him,” Kuikahi said.
Nofoa is accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend, Royal Kaukani, in Ewa Beach in 2009.
The 25-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head at point blank range outside her sister’s house while she was waiting for her nieces and nephews to come home from school.
Kaukani said her sister was in an abusive relationship for years. She said when she finally got the courage to leave Nofoa, she was kidnapped by him. Then six months later, she was slain.
"We could read each other's minds. We were so super close growing up. It was just like an emptiness, like a broken heart literally that never goes away, even to this day, still every single day,” Kuikahi said.
Domestic violence victims’ advocates say they remember Royal's case very well.
“Her abuser was a known abuser. He had a history of abuse and it was a very violent death," said Marci Lopes, Deputy Director of the Domestic Violence Action Center.
Nofoa’s brother testified at a pre-trial hearing that Nofoa had confessed to him. But investigators found no physical evidence linking him to the crime and Kuikahi said the prosecutor refused to put a key witness on the stand.
"My niece saw him. But when it came time to testify, my niece was young still. So, the prosecutor didn't want to put her on the stand in fear that they would rip her apart." said Kuikahi.
In 2011, the jury found Nofoa not guilty of the murder.
Despite his acquittal, Kaukani’s family has no doubt Nofoa is a killer.
Before her death, Kaukani was testifying against Nofoa in a kidnapping trial.
Kuikahi remembers him stalking her sister.
“We all knew. You could almost foresee it coming. From the kidnapping, to the threats, to hiding my sister, because my sister was in a shelter, a women’s shelter,’ said Kuikahi. “Ultimately she was by herself and vulnerable and it happened.”
After nearly 10 years behind bars, Nofoa is now a free man and Kaukani’s family hopes he is now a changed man.
“It’s a promise that we made my sister that we will see it all the way to the end,” Kuikahi said.
