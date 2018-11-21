More than a game: Maui Invitational vendor shares spirit of aloha with fans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day 2 of the Maui Invitational tipped off this morning and for one local vendor, the tournament has been a slam dunk.Rod Pa’ahana is the president of the Villages of Leiali’i - a Hawaiian homestead property that is near the Lahaina Civic Center. He uses his gift as a lei maker as do others from the local community to help fundraise money and and share the spirit of aloha with visitors to the islands.