More brisk winds with scattered showers through Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure passing north of the islands will support breezy trade winds through Wednesday, with winds gradually weakening Thursday before becoming light and variable on Friday. An area of showery low clouds moving through overnight will keep most areas damp, with another shower area expected to arrive on the trade winds Wednesday night and Thursday. Light winds over the weekend will bring a few showers, while periods of high clouds are expected Thursday through Saturday.
The country swell will drop today and fade through Thanksgiving. A minor pulse is due into south shores on Thursday.
A high surf event is expected beginning Sunday and continuing into midweek before lowering. Surf could exceed warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores Sunday night through Tuesday. A combination of the large surf and peak monthly tides could lead to additional beach erosion and increase the overwash potential for the typically vulnerable low- lying coastal areas.
