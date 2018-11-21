More brisk winds with scattered showers through Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure passing north of the islands will support breezy trade winds through Wednesday, with winds gradually weakening Thursday before becoming light and variable on Friday. An area of showery low clouds moving through overnight will keep most areas damp, with another shower area expected to arrive on the trade winds Wednesday night and Thursday. Light winds over the weekend will bring a few showers, while periods of high clouds are expected Thursday through Saturday.