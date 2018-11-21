Iowa State dominates Illinois, 84-68

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iowa State took care of business on Day 2 of the 2018 Maui Invitational, defeating Illinois 84-68 this morning at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Forward Michael Jacobsen was on his game against the Fighting Illini, scoring 23 points while grabbing eight boards in 37 minutes.
Not to be outdone, guard Talen Horton-Tucker tallied 26 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in, arguably, the best individual of the tournament thus far.
Marial Shayok chipped in 17 points for the Cyclones as they blew Illinois out of the water. Coming off a late emotional loss to No. 3 Gonzaga last night, Illinois came out with a chip on its shoulder in the opening half and actually led 39-34.
However, their heavy legs soon caught up with them.
Illinois was outscored 50-29 down the final stretch and will now play in the 11th place game against Xavier, who lost to San Diego State in today’s first game of the day, 79-74.
