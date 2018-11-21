Gustier trade winds, more showers heading into the Thanksgiving holiday

Looking further ahead, an upper level trough is forecast to approach from the west Friday, move over the smaller islands on Saturday and then stall and weaken over the Big Island on Sunday. Some of the moisture from the old front I mentioned earlier may combine with the unsettled conditions from the trough and result in more widespread clouds and showers into the weekend. The trade winds will back off as the trough approaches and could shift more southeast, which could mean heavier showers for Windward Oahu Thursday night. The winds will then become light easterlies by Friday, and then light and variable by Sunday.