Gonzaga survives upset big against Arizona, 91-74

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second night in a row, No. 3 Gonzaga had to pull off some second half magic to get the win. Tonight, the Bulldogs came back from a halftime deficit to take down Arizona 91-74 on Day 2 of the 2018 Maui Invitational.
Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds while Rui Hachimura finished with a team-hight 24 points. Brandon Clarke and Josh Perkins also chipped in 18 points apiece.
As a team, Gonzaga shot a blistering 58.8 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes of the game to sneak out a win over the Wildcats, who kept Gonzaga at bay in the first half with a 13-point lead.
However, the Bulldogs would claw their way back into the game, committing just two turnovers in the second half after surrendering 10 in the first half.
Gonzaga moves on to the championship game to take on No. 1 Duke on Wednesday at 12 p.m. HT.
