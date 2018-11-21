Forecast: Gustier trade winds, a few more showers as Thanksgiving Day approaches

Winds will be locally gusty as the trades strengthen through Wednesday, although the wind speeds will be below advisory levels. We’re expecting just brief passing showers for windward and mauka areas, but there could be more moisture Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day as the remnants of an old cold front settle over the islands.
Looking further ahead, an upper level trough is forecast to approach from the west Friday, move over the smaller islands on Saturday and then stall and weaken over the Big Island on Sunday. Some of the moisture from the old front I mentioned earlier may combine with the unsettled conditions from the trough and result in more widespread clouds and showers into the weekend. The trade winds will back off as the trough approaches and could shift more southeast, which could mean heavier showers for Windward Oahu Thursday night. The winds will then become light easterlies by Friday, and then light and variable by Sunday.
In surf, the small northwest swell will be declining with another swell expected on Saturday. A much large swell is possible next Monday that could bring warning level surf for north and west shores. Meanwhile, the gusty trades will bring choppy surf to east shores that could approach advisory heights. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
