Entertainment news: Jo Koy, HIFF Awards & Tyke James

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last year -- comedian Jo Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall... breaking the record for the most tickets sold by a single performer. This year -- he’s bringing something special for the audience...but at a bigger venue. He’s performing at the Blaisdell Arena this week -- and all four of his shows are sold out. The Filipino comedian says -- he was blown away by the love from the Hawaii fans...so he’s filming his Netflix special here. His first show is tonight. Koy says he’s been busy with other projects aside from comedy, including a role in the upcoming live-action movie -- Anastasia.
The awards were handed out for the Hawaii International Film Festival. The NARRATIVE FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD WINNER is the movie called "SHOPLIFTERS. From Palme d’Or-winning director Hirokazu Kore-eda, SHOPLIFTERS tells the story of family and love told across four seasons on the streets of Tokyo. SHOPLIFTERS had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or, the grand prize. It is also Japan’s official entry to the foreign language Academy Awards category.
Congratulations to the movie "Moananuiakea", DOCUMENTARY FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD WINNER: Moananuiakea is the story of the Historic world wide Malama Honua Voyage of Hokule'a. Director Na'alehu Anthony filmed over 4000 hours of video . That was cut down to 2 1/2 hours that tells just SOME of the stories during the 3 year voyage around the world. It also showed as master navigator Nainoa Thompson hands the mantle to the next generation of navigators to perpetuate traditional wayfaring.
The SHORT FILM AUDIENCE AWARD WINNER is HAE HAWAI’I directed by Ty Sanga. In 1893, a group of businessmen and sugar planters illegally overthrew the Hawaiian monarchy. The kingdom slowly dissolves as loyalists to the crown try to preserve what is left. A young Hawaiian thief is selected to safeguard the unifying symbol of the kingdom, the Hawaiian flag. The festival actually continues with select encore showings Big Island and Maui starting November 29. For more information head to hiff.org or go to our website at hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s Tyke James did not make it to the next round on NBC’s The Voice. He and SandyRedd were eliminated last night while 11 others moved on. Coach Adam Levine tried to keep James in the competition...telling viewers they should vote for James if they want the show to “stay interesting.” But even that wasn’t enough. The Voice returns Monday.
