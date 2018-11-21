Entertainment news: Jo Koy, HIFF Awards & Tyke James

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last year -- comedian Jo Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall... breaking the record for the most tickets sold by a single performer. This year -- he’s bringing something special for the audience...but at a bigger venue. He’s performing at the Blaisdell Arena this week -- and all four of his shows are sold out. The Filipino comedian says -- he was blown away by the love from the Hawaii fans...so he’s filming his Netflix special here. His first show is tonight. Koy says he’s been busy with other projects aside from comedy, including a role in the upcoming live-action movie -- Anastasia.