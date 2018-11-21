Duke survives test against Auburn, 78-72

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Make it 17-0 for Duke all-time at the Lahaina Civic Center.
The No.1-ranked Blue Devils didn’t play up to their potential against a formidable opponent in No. 9 Auburn, but ultimately won 78-72 to set up a chance for Duke to play for its sixth Maui Invitational championship on Wednesday against the winner of Arizona vs. No. 3 Gonzaga.
All five Duke starters scored in double figures as RJ Barrett’s 18 points and nine rebounds along with Cam Reddish’s 18 points and five boards left Duke to a 5-0 record on the season.
Zion Williamson (13 points, nine boards) once again received the bulk of Auburn’s attention on defense, doing its best to plug up the paint and force Williamson and the rest of Duke’s squad to shoot from the perimeter.
But even though Duke shot 28 percent from deep, they had enough firepower to get the job done against the Tigers who couldn’t overcome the Blue Devils’ athleticism and ability to turn a game on its head.
Jared Harper chipped in 22 points and six assists for Auburn while Austin Wiley scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Wednesday’s championship game will tip-off at noon H.T. at the Lahaina Civic Center.
