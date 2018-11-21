Blocks found in Egypt bear name of famed pharaoh's builder

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows an archaeologist working on a block of limestone that was found in the temple of Ra, the ancient Egyptian god of the sun, in the Matariya neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, that archaeologists digging in Cairo found two blocks of limestone with inscriptions belonging to an engineer who worked for Ramses II, one of the longest ruling pharaohs in antiquity. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)