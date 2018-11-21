The abomination that is ‘glitter turkey’ ... and other weird ways to cook your bird

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It used to be that fried turkey was the unique way to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey.
No longer.
For the Instagram set — or maybe just adventurous cooks — Reynolds Kitchens has come out this year with some turkey recipes that are a little ... out there.
Exhibit A: The Flamin' Hot Cheetos bird, which has gotten both lots of love and lots of hate on social media.
One popular response: "I would not eat this on a boat. I could not have this in a moat. I will not try it on a train. I will not taste it, it’s insane. It is not cute, it seems too quirky. I will not eat your Hot Cheetos Turkey.”
Another: “Do whatever makes you happy. If that’s Hot Cheetos on your turkey, go for it.”
But Reynolds wasn’t done.
They’ve also posted a recipe for “glitter turkey,” covered in edible pearl sheen or dust.
Not surprisingly, the response to glittery birds on Thanksgiving tables was also immediate — and split.
Supporters say the glitter is “extra,” haters say it’s an assault on the holiday.
Wherever your stand, it’s your turkey to cook. And while you’re at it, check out other ways to prepare your bird. (Mountain Dew turkey, anyone?)
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.