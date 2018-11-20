How fast is fast enough for a speeding ticket? Turns out, there is a common threshold

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a question lots of drivers wonder: Do speed limits come with a buffer?
The official answer is no.
But the actual answer is a little more complicated.
Hawaii News Now analyzed all 40,000 speeding tickets handed out this year on Oahu, and found that Honolulu police tend to tolerate drivers going up to 10 miles an hour over the speed limit.
Of the nearly 11,300 tickets handed out in 35-mph zones on Oahu this year, for example, just 2 percent were given to drivers who were clocked going one to nine miles over the speed limit.
The largest group of speeders — 69 percent — were going 11 to 20 miles over the speed limit.
Meanwhile, on the 55 mph freeways, 96 percent of 10,000 tickets issues were for those driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit.
Former HPD Officer Jonathan Burge says 10 mph is a common threshold, but not one police are held to.
“I think everybody should know they can stop you at and give a ticket at one mile (over the speed limit), but I think the police try to be fair for the most part,” he said.
The exception to that threshold seems to apply in a neighborhoods.
Most of those ticketed in the 25 mph zones, were doing 10 over or more.
But there were also a number of drivers who got ticketed for going 26 — just a mile over the speed limit.
“Ten over on the freeway, 65 in a 55, may be less egregious than 10 over in a school zone — 35 in a 25 where there are kids crossing the street," said HPD Capt. Benjamin Moszkowicz. "At the end of the day, it’s the officer’s discretion.”
Burge added that it would overburden the courts if everyone got ticketed for going slightly over the limit.
Plus, he added, "It’s going to be bad PR for the police.”
The figures come during a deadly year on the roads, with some of those traffic fatalities linked to speeding.
Given that, police are urging drivers to realize that speed limits are for safety.
