Stronger trade winds through Wednesday, country surf rising

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds increase on Tuesday that will remain locally strong on Wednesday. Winds will gradually weaken and shift to the southeast on Thursday before becoming light on Friday, with winds remaining light over the weekend. Brief showers will favor windward areas through Wednesday, with a few showers spreading leeward with the strong trade winds. An increase in moisture is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, and this moisture may linger into the weekend, fueling increased showers.
A significant northwest swell reaching the islands late Sunday through early next week. Specifics will come later in the week as this scenario evolves and confidence increases.
Surf along east facing shores will near advisory levels Wednesday through Thursday due to fresh to locally strong trades expected locally and just upstream of the state. Surf should slightly lower Friday into the weekend as the trades weaken.
Small surf will continue along south facing shores with mainly background southern Pacific pulses moving through.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.