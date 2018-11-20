Stronger trade winds through Wednesday, country surf rising

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds increase on Tuesday that will remain locally strong on Wednesday. Winds will gradually weaken and shift to the southeast on Thursday before becoming light on Friday, with winds remaining light over the weekend. Brief showers will favor windward areas through Wednesday, with a few showers spreading leeward with the strong trade winds. An increase in moisture is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, and this moisture may linger into the weekend, fueling increased showers.