Special ceremony commemorates 75th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa during World War II and a special ceremony Monday commemorated that pivotal battle.
More than 1,600 U.S. service members died during the three-day battle on Tarawa Atoll and many soldiers were considered missing in action or lost at sea.
The Battle of Tarawa is considered a critical victory for the allied campaign in the Pacific in WWII.
Meanwhile, several families of MIAs who have recently been accounted for, honored their loved ones after the ceremony by placing a rosette next to their family member’s name.
The special rosette is a small bronze ornament that features a wreath of rosemary, which symbolizes remembrance, and a compass to reflect the United States' worldwide effort to account for American servicemen who are MIA.
