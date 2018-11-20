Puna residents ponder housing options after Kilauea eruption

KEAAU, Hawaii (AP) - Some people displaced by Kilauea volcano’s eruption this year are contemplating where they will live long-term.
Jane Whitefield told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald at a recent housing fair for such residents she’s interested in living in a tiny home.
She lost her Leilani Estates home in the eruption. She’s now staying in one of the micro shelters at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pahoa.
She says all she needs is a one-bedroom home with room for her five cats, four of which are missing.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency continues to help people pay rent.
County Research and Development Deputy Director Ron Whitmore says FEMA will take care of people for 18 months, but the county is focused on making sure everyone has permanent housing solutions.
