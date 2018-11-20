H-3 townbound reopens following police investigation

November 19, 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The H-3 Freeway heading townbound is now open, following a police investigation.

Police closed the townbound lanes of the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe Monday afternoon.

The lanes were closed about 5 p.m. for a police investigation.

Traffic in the area was at a standstill, and police were helping drivers to turn around.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

The closure is not related to filming on the H-3 Freeway.

