New $20.4M visitor center to be built at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-million dollar visitor center is in the works at the Punchbowl National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced Monday that the American Battle Monuments Commission and National Cemetery Administration agreed to build the more than $20 million facility.
The interpretive center will be designed to give visitors a better understanding of WWII in the Pacific and Hawaii’s role during the era.
Schatz says the center will also encapsulate “the sacrifices that so many made for our country, including those whose final resting place is at Punchbowl."
