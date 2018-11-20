Kurt Russell has been to the Pig and the Lady’s Kurt Russell bathroom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hipster landmark in Honolulu’s Chinatown received some national attention Monday night on CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Corden was interviewing guest Kurt Russell when he asked the actor, “You have fans all over the world. However, there is a restaurant in Hawaii that has a very special room dedicated to you. Do you know about this?”
And he did!
“I said to Goldie there’s this place that has a bathroom in it I want to see. I’ve heard it’s really good food, Pig and the something,” Russell said, referring to the popular Pig and The Lady restaurant on King Street.
The restaurant has decked out one of its restrooms in floor to ceiling “Big Trouble in Little China” decor, an homage to the 1986 cheesy cult classic starring Russell. If you haven’t seen the film, Russell plays a hardened trucker who helps rescue a friend’s fiancee from an ancient sorcerer.
This bizarre battle all takes place beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown.
The bathroom homage has become a well-known selfie spot for diners.
Russell said his “Hateful Eight” co-star Sam Jackson told him about the bathroom, and he went to check it out when his partner, Goldie Hawn, was filming the movie ‘Snatched’ in Hawaii.
Corden asked, “When you stood in there how does it feel?”
“We took a picture with the whole staff,” Russell said, laughing. He acknowledged that it “it felt crowded.”
Corden then joked, “Talk about employees must wash their hands before returning to work.”
