They paid $3K a year for insurance, but their claims were denied.

Judge denies insurance company’s bid to dismiss lava victims' suit
Phillip and Lanell Haysmer lost their Leilani Estates home in the Kilauea eruptions. (Image: KB Forbes)
By HNN Staff | November 19, 2018 at 3:42 PM HST - Updated November 19 at 3:42 PM

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island judge denied Monday an insurance company’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an elderly couple whose Leilani Estates home was lost in the Kilauea eruptions.

Philip and Lanell Haysmer are suing insurance company Llyods of London.

The couple, who are in their seventies, say they paid $3,000 a year for insurance, but their claims were denied without an adjuster even visiting their property.

The Haysmer’s attorney say they are among a dozen homeowners whose claims were denied.

“For seven months, Mr. and Mrs. Haysmer have received their fair share of bad news,” said the Haysmer’s attorney, Jeffrey Foster. “It was nice to be able to deliver a bit of good news for a change."

