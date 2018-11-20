The iconic Rainbow Tower turns 50

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Tower in Waikiki is officially eligible for AARP.
The Hilton Hawaiian Village building — known for its iconic Rainbow Mural of multi-colored mosaic tiles — turns 50 this month.
Over the years, the tower has been featured in everything from “Hawaii Five-0” to “Godzilla.”
“When you think of Hilton Hawaiian Village, the image of the Rainbow Tower comes to mind. It leaves a lasting impression and becomes part of those great vacation memories,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.
“We are honored to be stewards of this historic tower. It truly has become an icon in its own right.”
The Rainbow Mural was originally designed by artist Millard Sheets and was unveiled as the largest tile mosaic in the world at that time.
After a multi-million dollar restoration project, a refurbished mural was unveiled in 2014.
The restored mural is made up of more than 31,000 tiles.
