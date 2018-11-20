Did Hawaii’s Ursua deserve to be a 2018 Biletnikoff finalist?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To judge a player’s performance on the field, statistics are usually a good start o measure how effective and productive a player can be.
So when the 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced earlier today, it’s fair to say that Rainbow Warrior football fans were less than pleased when Hawaii’s John Ursua was left off the list.
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Massachusetts’ Andy Isabella and Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace were named as the award’s three finalists this morning.
On the season, Jeudy has 51 receptions for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns through 11 games.
Wallace caught 75 passes for 1,344 yards and 11 touchdowns. Isabella has caught an impressive 102 passes for 1,698 yards and 13 scores. As for Ursua, one could argue he has better overall numbers than the three finalists for the Biletnikoff.
On the season, Ursua has 85 receptions for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns. Each of those numbers beats Jeudy and he has more receptions and touchdowns than Wallace.
While the argument can be made that Ursua might not be the most talented or dependable receiver in college football, his numbers alone should have put him in the conversation for the annual award for the nation’s best receiver.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.