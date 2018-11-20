Construction underway in Iwilei for largest hygiene center in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction is well underway on the largest hygiene center of its kind in the nation and it’s in Iwilei.
The center, which will serve Honolulu’s homeless population, will be on the first floor of a four-story building in Kuwili Street and will have showers, laundry services, kennels, a mail service and even a bed bug-zapping machine.
City Councilman Joey Manahan says the hygiene center will be the biggest of its kind in the country.
“I’m really proud of what we’re building here today and this is truly amazing," Manahan said. "I mean, this is going to be the premiere hygiene center in the country. It’s the biggest program in the country, currently, when we roll it out.”
The center will also give the homeless access to outreach services and potentially permanent housing.
“We want homeless to come here. Those without houses to come here and feel comfortable and safe because I believe that it’s only then that they’ll seek improvement into their lives," Caldwell said.
The city bought the building back in 2016 for $6.3 million and construction alone will cost about $10 million.
The hygiene center will be the second one on Oahu. The first one opened in 2015 in Chinatown and is much smaller.
The new hygiene center in Iwilei is slated to open sometime next year.
