Chaminade receives national ranking for its diverse student body

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Chaminade University was nationally recognized Monday for having a high percentage of diverse students, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education’s Almanac 2018.
A whopping 22 percent of Chaminade’s full-time, day and undergraduate student body identifies as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
Chaminade earned the top ranking for having the highest percentage of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students in the nation; after the Chronicle of Higher Education compared it to other four-year public, private non-profit and private for-profit institutions.
“This designation means a lot to us," says Lynn Babington, president of Chaminade University of Honolulu. “Chaminade infuses Native Hawaiian values into our curriculum and we have a special commitment to serve Native Hawaiian students through high-quality education.”
Babington reports that in 2017 more than 30 percent of the the university’s freshman class were Native Hawaiian students.
Since the school’s establishment in 1955, Chaminade has been committed to educating Native Hawaiian students.
In 2015, it partnered with Kamehameha Schools to create the Hooulu STEM scholarship program to encourage more Native Hawaiian students to graduate with science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees.
Since the program’s creation, 89 students have been awarded scholarships.
