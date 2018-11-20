Breezy trade winds and a few windward showers

A relatively dry and stable trade wind pattern will stay over the islands through Tuesday night, when remnants of an old cold front will move in from the north. Expect just a few more windward showers on Wednesday.
A strong area of high pressure will keep breezy trade winds blowing through Thanksgiving Day, when we're expecting perhaps a few more morning showers. Conditions are expected to change Friday into Saturday as a trough approaches from the west, which will lighten the trade winds and perhaps bring a few more showers into the picture, although uncertainty is high on exactly what will happen. We'll keep you posted.
At the beach a small northwest swell will peak early Tuesday with some overhead sets. East shores will have choppy and rough surf, with small waves for the south shores. Be on the lookout for another northwest swell Saturday night that could bring advisory level waves, and an even larger swell Sunday night and Monday with warning level waves possible. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for most Hawaiian waters.
